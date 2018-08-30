Today In Hollyweird: Christina Milian & M. Pokora’s House Burglarized For The Second Time In A Week

Christinia Milian’s House Was Broken Into Once Again

Christina Milian and her famous French boyfriend, M. Pokora’s house just got broken into, and if that news isn’t bad enough on it’s own, that makes it two robberies in the span of just four days.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the couple’s San Fernando Valley home was burglarized on Tuesday night, after the crooks made their way in at around 10 PM. The latest break-in falls just as cops continue to investigate the burglary at the very same house from the former Friday afternoon.

The perpetrators allegedly entered the home on Tuesday in similar fashion as Friday’s burglary, by smashing a side door. Though the alarm was triggered when the door was broken into, the thieves were gone by the time security arrived.

The cops don’t know how much the burglars took from the residence this time, and that’s because Christina and Matt are still out of the country just as they were for the previous break-in.

Though it seems eerie that the same house was hit by a second robbery in the exact same way, the police aren’t quite ready to say just yet that the same burglars struck the same home twice.

The burglars who first hit the couple’s home last Friday made off with at least $100k worth of jewelry and watches. This break-in makes it the latest in a string of celeb break-ins including the homes of stars like Wiz Khalifa, Bella Thorne, and John Mayer.

TMZ states that cops have repeatedly told them they have no knowledge the burglars are specifically hitting celebs–but in Christina’s case, she put pics up of her and Matt in Puerto Rico just before burglars hit their home Friday, and she posted pics of herself in France just yesterday. Not hard to connect the dots on why people took this week as the time to break in.