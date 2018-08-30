Blame The Black Guy: Donald Trump Accuses Lester Holt Of “Fudging” Video Of Him Saying Russia Probe Got Comey Fired

Donald Trump Accuses Lester Holt Of Doctoring Interview Comments About Russia

Donald Trump says a lot of bulls#!t out of his mouth, but this is really ridiculous.

This morning, the Tweeter-in-Chief hopped his orange Fanta azz on Twitter to throw around lies about NBC’s bastion of journalistic integrity Lester Holt.

What’s going on at @CNN is happening, to different degrees, at other networks – with @NBCNews being the worst. The good news is that Andy Lack(y) is about to be fired(?) for incompetence, and much worse. When Lester Holt got caught fudging my tape on Russia, they were hurt badly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

Thing is, like most of Trump’s lies, this is an easily refuted with a simple Google search. Lester Holt interviewed the petulant POTUS 16 months ago on May 11, 2017 and the entire interview has been posted online for any and everyone to watch on NBCNews website

What part of this is supposed to be “fudged”? If it is “fudged” then wouldn’t Trump provide proof of what he “really” said?

No. No, he wouldn’t. Because he’s lying. Stay focused, people.