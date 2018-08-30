Muva’s Man: Amber Rose Gushes Over Her Monte Morris Coupledom & Says She’s Done Dating Sociopaths

Amber Rose Talks Dating Monte Morris

Amber Rose is speaking candidly on her new relationship. As previously reported Muva’s happily hugged up with 23-year-old Denver Nuggets baller Monte Morris and she’s been posting their coupled up pics on social media.

The feminist recently chatted with Peter Rosenburg for Complex’s Open Late on a number of topics including her dating life. According to Amb, her boo thang Monte is “very normal” and she’s grateful to finally have “healthy love” in her life.

“Monte is very normal,” said Amb. “I’m very normal. He’s from Flint, Michigan. He’s an amazing guy, comes from a good family. He loves his mama, he loves my son. He loves me, he’s like my best friend. We just have fun together and that’s what I felt like I always needed, but I felt like I had to go through what I had to go through in order to accept that healthy love into my life.”

Everything we do is fun 🔒💜🤗 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Aug 26, 2018 at 5:35pm PDT

Good for her.

Not only that, she saw a therapist who told her that she attracts “narcissistic sociopaths” into her life and warned her to be mindful of that. Hmmm. Kanye???

“I had to go see a therapist who said “You attract narcisstic sociopaths” and I’m not mentioning no names – this isn’t every boyfriend I’ve had or anything, but a few of them have been that. Now I see that. Dude, I had a fucked up life. You had a fucked up life. She had a fucked up life. We all had fucked up lives. I’m not doing that. You’re not going to control my every move, tell me what I need to wear, not going to tell me where to go and who to be friends with. I don’t have time for that s***.”

Watch Amber Rose on Open Late on the flip.