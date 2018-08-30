At The Tender Age Of 46…Woman Gets Extra Jail Time For Trying To Feed Husband’s Ex To Alligators

Woman Tried To Feed Husband’s Ex-Girlfriend’s Remains To Alligators

A woman in North Carolina was found guilty after trying to feed the remains of her husband’s ex-girlfriend to alligators.

According to reports from The New York Post, Amanda Perry Hayes–who was previously convicted of murder in her home state–was ordered to serve more time for tampering with evidence of a human corpse in Texas, according to a Tuesday release from the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

Hayes’ latest conviction will now add a whopping 20 years to the already 13 to 16-year prison sentence she received for second-degree murder.

Prosecutors argued that the 46-year-old and her husband, Grant Hayes, killed and dismembered his ex-girlfriend, Laura Ackerson, in July 2011 at their Raleigh apartment. The couple then transported the body to Richmond, Texas, and allegedly tried to dissolve the remains using muriatic acid.

“When that didn’t work, they took a boat onto Oyster Creek and dumped Laura’s body parts into the water with hopes that alligators would eat her remains,” the assistant district attorney revealed in a statement.

While being sentenced, Amanda Hayes was called to the stand and denied any involvement in Ackerson’s death whatsoever.

“The jury verdict was swift and the Court’s sentence was appropriately harsh,” said lead prosecutor Amanda Bolin. “Laura Ackerson’s family can be assured that Amanda Hayes will be punished for all of her barbaric behavior.”

Grant Hayes, who was already serving a life sentence without parole for first-degree murder, will not be prosecuted for disposing of Ackerson’s body, prosecutors told People.