Braxton Family Values: Traci Braxton Has A Rude Awakening After Piling On The Pounds (VIDEO)

“Braxton Family Values” Airs Thursday Nights On WeTV

Traci Braxton is shocked by her wider frame as she tries on dresses in this clip from tonight’s “Braxton Family Values.”

The Braxton sister is picking out clothes for an event that she’s hosting and soon figures out that nothing fits.

Braxton said her weight once ballooned to 238 pounds because of medicine that she was taking for an illness – and ever since then she’s been conscious about her figure.

But judging by our exclusive clip, Braxton may want to cut out the extra desserts for the time being.