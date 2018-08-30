Real Support: Eric Garner & Trayvon Martin’s Families Enjoy #OTRII Backstage With The Carters [Photos]

The Carter’s Kick It WIth Eric Garner’s Mom And Trayvon’s Family In Orlando

The Carters are REAL friends with Sabrina Fulton and Gwenn Carr.

The couple invited Trayvon’s Martin’s mom and brother as well as Eric Garner’s mother backstage at their Orlando show. Jay and Bey’s friendship with Sabrina Fulton has run deep since 2013, when they showed up to support the grieving mother at a “Justice For Trayvon” rally. Since then, they’ve shown a mountain of support.

Jay-Z’s produced docu-series on Trayvon, “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” has been showing on the Paramount network since July.

What a sweet photo.

Gwenn Carr, Eric Garner’s mother was all smiles with Beyonce here. Bless her heart.

It’s nice to see these women and young man smile after all of the devastation they’ve been through.