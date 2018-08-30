When The Checks Stop Coming In: State Of Ga. Says Ma$e Owes More Than $34K In Back Taxes (Exclusive)

Harlem Rapper In Hot Water Over Debt To State Of Georgia

He may have a dollar sign in his rap name, but it doesn’t seem like Ma$e is any good with handling his finances.

That’s because the state of Georgia has accused the former Bad Boy rapper turned preacher of owing nearly $35,000 in back taxes.

The Georgia State Revenue Commission filed two liens against Ma$e for $31,873 and $2,591 for failure to pay his state taxes on income from 2004 and 2007, according to the liens, which were obtained by BOSSIP.

One of the liens also names his ex-wife, Twyla, as a co-debtor.

Ma$e’s tax debt shouldn’t be confused with his obligations to the feds, who in 2007 slapped him with a tax lien for $156,122 for income from 2004. The feds again hit the “Tell Me What You Want” rapper with a second lien for $94,745 in 2012. That same year, his Atlanta area home went into foreclosure, according to public records.

As of Thursday, it did not appear that Ma$e had paid any of the liens.