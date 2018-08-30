Greenleaf: Lady Mae Unleashed Spicy Auntie Hellfire On Bishop & Blew Up Twitter

Lady Mae is pulling Thin Line Between Love and Hate rage #Greenleaf pic.twitter.com/TOnGLk8qPK — Tracy Enid Flick (@JaneBoxer) August 30, 2018

Lady Mae S N A P P E D On Bishop & Shattered Twitter

WHEW! Lady Mae went SMOOV AWF on lying, cheating, dirty doggin’ Bishop in a deliciously screen-scorching scene that summed up their ugly, twisted, dysfunction-filled “marriage” while setting the tone for an already SPICY Season 3 of Greenleaf during the pearl clutch-worthy 2-day premiere.

Lady Mae just walked out of Bishop's office like #Greenleaf pic.twitter.com/P9NqyOl6tf — Alicia (@5ft9dreamgirl) August 30, 2018

Peep the hilarious chaos over Lady Mae’s screen-scorching monologue on the flip.