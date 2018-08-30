Doll Parts: The Slander-Filled History Of Nicki Minaj’s Bloated Barbie Buns

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 17

Nicki Minaj’s Bloated Barbie Bun History

Queen Minaj and her bloated Barbie buns are STILL getting D R A G G E D across the whole entire internet. So much so, that we compiled a hilariously petty history of the most tragically inflated/deflated booty meats in Rap history.

Hit the flip for a trahistory of Nicki’s bloated Barbie buns (and hilarious slander) on the flip.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment

    Continue Slideshow

    Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415/FilmMagic

    Feature photo by Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus