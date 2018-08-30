Doll Parts: The Slander-Filled History Of Nicki Minaj’s Bloated Barbie Buns

Nah bruh why Nicki ass look like the fatsuit Will was wearing in the Fresh Prince LMAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/gYOCSQ1qPF — Levi Urameshi (@MikeHanzo_) August 22, 2018

Nicki Minaj’s Bloated Barbie Bun History

Queen Minaj and her bloated Barbie buns are STILL getting D R A G G E D across the whole entire internet. So much so, that we compiled a hilariously petty history of the most tragically inflated/deflated booty meats in Rap history.

Nicki Minaj’s ass looks like the claymation figures from Chicken Run pic.twitter.com/Q1XHvHv91l — Juan (@1ramos_) August 24, 2018

Hit the flip for a trahistory of Nicki’s bloated Barbie buns (and hilarious slander) on the flip.