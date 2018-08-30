Aryan Attack: An Angry White Woman & Her Mullet Throw Yard Signs At Hispanic Neighbors And Threatens To Kill Them [Video]

Indiana Woman Caught On Video Throwing Signs At Hispanic Couple And Threatening To Kill Them

In today’s edition of White Folks Wildin’, an Indiana woman was caught on camera going berserk on her Hispanic neighbors — threatening to kill them and all.

Woman throws yard sign and threatens to kill Hispanic neighbors https://t.co/7G8NM32AXk pic.twitter.com/jILjikTej2 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 30, 2018

Carbonated TV reports:

Miguel Rios and Luvia Roman said they purchased the house that they live in a year and a half ago. However, ever since they have moved in they have had several unpleasant encounters with racist white woman Vicki New. They added the situation has escalated to a point that the woman called health department, narcotics and child protective services on them.

Rios says he fears for his life with New as his neighbor, telling reporters, “I’ve had videos for every time we call. But, [the police] say they have to catch her while she’s doing it, which has never happened.”

New has since been arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and battery resulting in bodily injury. However, she feels as though she’s the victim, telling reporters that Rios “lunged at me!”

Bye, Felicia.