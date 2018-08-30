Ari Lennox Is All Torn Up Over An Ex In This Acoustic “Whipped Cream” Visual

D.C. singer-songwiter Ari Lennox is back with the acoustic version of her latest single “Whipped Cream.”

With Joe Endozo on the guitar Lennox gives us raw vocals, all inspired by some mystery man she’s having a hard time walking away from. “‘Whipped Cream’ is my little baby that expresses how I feel about an ex that I’m still not over,” she says. “He’s the same n***a that I talked about in PHO.”

Watch as she gets lost in her own emotions in the clip below, plus a few photos of the Dreamville Records beauty on the flip.