Gallagher Gone! Emmy Rossum Announced She’s Leaving ‘Shameless’ In An Emotional Post

Emmy Rossum Says She’s Leaving ‘Shameless’ In A Heartfelt Post

Shameless fans everywhere were heartbroken on Thursday after the show’s main star, Emmy Rossum, a.k.a. big sis Fiona Gallagher, will not be returning to the hit show.

It's a hard thing to put into words, feelings. But I'm going to try. https://t.co/YbBAg9e087 pic.twitter.com/XH1ur5muyQ — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) August 30, 2018

After 8 years as the psuedo matriarch of the fictional family, Rossum took to Facebook to reveal her shocking departure from the Showtime series in an emotional post, writing,

See, in real life, unlike Fiona, I’m an only child. I never had a big family. Being ensconced in that messy Gallagher family love is something I’d always dreamed of. But even off set, it feels real.The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift. There are few characters — female or otherwise — as layered and dynamic. She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated. She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up. She is living in an economic depression, but refuses to be depressed. She is resourceful. She is loyal. She is brave. I knew it the second I read the pilot script, this was different, this was special.

The Shameless road hasn’t always been a smooth one for Emmy, though. You may recall that in 2016, Rossum made headlines when she refused to sign on for the show’s eighth season unless she was offered more than Macy to make up for the seven years she was paid significantly less.

What in the world is Frank Gallagher going to do with all those kids without Fi?