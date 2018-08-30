Drugs Are Bad M’Kay: Crack Addict’s Poor Judgment Gets Mom Of 5 Killed

P.A. Mom Killed After Addict Boyfriend Cuts Her Brake Lines

A 38-year-old mom of 5 was reportedly killed in Scranton, P.A. last week after her vehicle randomly began to accelerate while on the road, striking a tree in the process. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Tammy A. Fox‘s boyfriend, 39-year-old John William Jenkins Jr., cut her break lines “in an attempt to obtain a metal pipe that could be used to smoke crack cocaine.”

LehighValleyLive reports that Jenkins was charged with homicide after admitting that he cut her brake lines the night before she died. The site states he was arraigned earlier this week and sent to the Lackawanna County prison, with a preliminary hearing “tentatively scheduled [for] Sept. 7.”

In the meantime, a GoFundMe account has been put in place to help Fox’s family with funeral expenses and the care of her children. Click here to donate. May she rest in peace.