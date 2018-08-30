Y’all Buying It? Never Miss Your Flight Again With This ICONIC Travel Gadget

The Modobag Is The World’s First Motorized Carry-On Suitcase

About time they made something that actually benefits people’s lives on a personal level. The Modobag suitcase, also known as the world’s first and only motorized suitcase, is a must have travel accessory that not only carries your things — it can carry you too if push comes to shove.

Chicago INNO reports:

With collapsible footrests and handlebars, Modobag can be ridden up to 8 mph for 6 miles on a single charge. It can accommodate riders up to 260 lbs and offers 2,000 cubic inches of packing space. And unlike other smart luggage products that are powered by lithium ion batteries, which are susceptible to overheating and can cause fires when in the cargo compartment of an aircraft, Modobags run on carbon-free titanium-based batteries.

The best part about the hot bag is the smart charger that allows you to charge your phone, while pushing and or riding it.

How lit is that? But before you go throwing out your old luggage, just know that the Modobag will set you back about $1,500.