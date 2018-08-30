Survive The Rodeo: Travis Scott Gives A Surprise Performance At The ‘NBA 2K’ Launch In Brooklyn

Travis Scott Performed In Brooklyn For NBA 2K Launch

Travis Scott has been popping up for surprise performances a lot recently, and most recently, we found him doing just that at the launch party for the new NBA 2K19 video game in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday night.

The Astroworld rapper had a hand in executive-producing the soundtrack for the video game, so he was an obvious choice for a performer at the event. With that being said, the attendees of the event were still shocked when the Travis Scott took the stage and gave his usual lively performance of some old and new tracks including favorites like “Antidote,” “Butterfly Effect,” “Stargazing” and “Sicko Mode.”

It pretty much goes without saying that the Drake-assisted track from his new album had the crowd at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse going absolutely crazy—even with this being at least the fourth time he’s performed it over the last week. Drizzy brought Travis out at his show in Toronto and two shows in New York City in the past week, and the crowd had the exact same insane response those other instances, too. Stormi’s dad also treated attendees to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards to a performance of the song during the live broadcast.

This past month has been absolutely huge for the Houston rapper, whose album held the Number 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart for two weeks. He is heading out on tour in support of Astroworld beginning in November, and will be joined by Sheck Wes, Gunna, and Trippie Redd.

You can check out videos and photos from Scott’s surprise performance at the NBA 2K launch event below.