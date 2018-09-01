Exclusive: Scarface Heading To Trial Over Measly $148 A Month Child Support

Scarface’s Baby Mama Sues Texas Rapper Over Supporting Daughter

He can’t be serious…

Scarface will head to trial over claims that he is failing to support his daughter with court-ordered $148 a month child support.

The “Mind Playing Tricks On Me” rapper had a hearing Wednesday for a suit from the Texas Attorney General that accused him of being a deadbeat dad and not paying child support for his daughter, who is now eight years old.

The veteran Houston artist, his child’s mother and the state Attorney General apparently couldn’t come to an agreement, and now the case will head to trial, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Last week, we exclusively revealed that the attorney general sued Scarface for allegedly shirking his financial responsibilities to his daughter. Under his court order, he is supposed to pay $148 a month in child support plus $30 a month for medical bills. Instead, since his 2011 judgment, the rapper is more than $6,000 in arrears in total for support and medical care, court papers state.

Texas’ top cop wants the judge to confirm the amount that Scarface is behind as well as up his child support to a more reasonable amount, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Neither Scarface nor his daughter’s mother, Lisa Ann Varner have commented publicly on the lawsuit. They’ll head back to court for trial in October.