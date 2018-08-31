Flo Rida’s Baby Mama Blasts Rapper For Trying To Get Child Support Suit Thrown Out (Exclusive)

Alexis Adams & Flo Rida Facing Off In Court Over Son’s Support

Flo Rida’s baby mama’s lawyer has blasted the rapper for appealing a family court judge’s ruling not to dismiss her child support and paternity suit against him.

The “Welcome To My House” rapper, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, filed court papers challenging the judge’s ruling that New York was the appropriate jurisdiction to try the family court case, his son’s mother’s lawyer Jack Giordano, told us.

Giordano, the lawyer for Alexis Adams, said Flo Rida’s appeal bid was “frivolous and downright mean” and little more than an attempt to knock down his current $9,000 in monthly child support for his son, who has suffered from health problems for most of his young life.

“Flo has asked his high power lawyers to appeal the Magistrate’s finding that the Family Court here in NYC does have jurisdiction and to try to knock out his obligation to support Zohar, who by the way has had a very tough time of it medically,” Giordano told us via email.

According to Flo’s lawyer, another venue is more appropriate because he is questioning how much time Adams has spent in New York City.

Flo Rida contends that Adams worked for a while in Las Vegas before they decamped to Mexico, where they conceived Zohar, who is now almost two years old. He said in court docs that after conception, Adams then spent time in Atlanta, and said he doesn’t believe the case should continue in NYC.

However, Giordano, her lawyer, said Adams was unemployed and had no income in Atlanta, and heading back to New York with family, where she received prenatal care and later gave birth to their son. He said his client was born, raised and still lived in New York City and a judge agreed and issued a ruling over the summer keeping the case there.

We’ve reached out to Flo Rida’s lawyer for comment.

The pair are due back in court next month.