Former ‘Cosby Show’ Star Geoffrey Owens Works As Trader Joe’s Cashier

The actor who played Elvin Tibideaux, Sandra Huxtable’s boo on “The Cosby Show“, now works as a cashier at a supermarket. Geoffrey Owens was spotted by a fan at the Clifton, NJ location of Trader Joe’s, and the fan went and snitched about his new occupation to Radar. Umm, This woman sounds nosey! Her name is Karma Lawrence, she’s 50, and a medical secretary by the way (since she wants to tell his business).

Radar reached out the store, asking to speak to Owens, and initially got hung up on (of course!). But then, Owens contacted Radar the next day to list his recent acting jobs, including teaching a Shakespearean workshop in New York City. Lawrence, the nosey fan, says 51-year-old Geoffrey “looked bloated and unhappy”.

This is interesting, but leave folks alone at work! What do YOU think of Geoffrey Owens holding it down as a cashier while he’s in between acting gigs?