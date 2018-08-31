Tyga Reveals He Curated Kylie’s “Black” Appeal On #QueenRadio — The Swag, Loud Weaves, Lip Kit Names…Were HIS Idea! [Details]

Really???

Tyga Talks About Helping Kylie Jenner Appropriate Blackness To Become Successful With Nicki Minaj

Last night Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio went off and she squashed rumors that she and Tyga have BEEF. In fact, the Queen called Tyga to congratulate him on his recent Billboard hot 100 hit! In fact, Tyga just went double platitum.

Anywho! Their conversation took a wild turn when Nicki asked Tyga if he misses Kylie Jenner; To which he replied “I’m good luv, enjoy.”

Tyga went on to agree with Nicki when she asked if he influenced her “style”. Tyga says of course, he told Kylie “you need black people to f-ck with you cause you need culture. I had a lot to do with all that.”

He even says he picked her weaves out AND her lip kit names to APPEAL to Black consumers. Ain’t this a bih???

Let’s not forget, Tyga was a whole adult when he “dated” teenage Kylie Jenner. Twitter is not letting that go, and now we owe him for turning Kylie into “White Chyna”?!!

Folks have LOTS of feeling over Tyga’s revelations. Hit the flip to see what they’re fussing about.