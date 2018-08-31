Well Isn’t This Messy? Tyga Went On Nicki Minaj’s Radio Show And Had ALL The Slander For Kylie And Travis Jenner

Tyga Slanders Kylie

Nicki Minaj just won’t quit, will she? She’s been on a crusade to go after Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner ever since the former got her album sales out of the paint. Nicki took things a step further last night when she had Kylie’s ex, Tyga hop on the radio to drop some anti-Kylie gems.

First, Tyga said that he was the one who told Kylie she needs to appropriate black culture to get on and that he gave her the blueprint for her makeup line. He called her every kind of fake there is and Nicki was eating it up.

This, of course, set the internet on fire.

#QueenRadio Nicki: you miss kylie? What do you think about travis scott? Tyga: pic.twitter.com/6MsE411aZL — chris (@VoraciousChris) August 31, 2018

Peep all the reactions and comedy that ensued.