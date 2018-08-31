Seven Days Of Fail: BOSSIP Presents The 10 Biggest Losers Of The Week Vol. 3

- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B is asking for at least $300,000 to perform

Image via Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

The Biggest Losers Of The Week

It’s another Friday, so you know what that means: it’s time to highlight (lowlight?) some of the biggest losers of the week. Good news: it’s not Nicki Minaj this week! Celebrate! In fact, she kept a relatively low profile and didn’t even crack the list.

However, there are a few faves who did, unfortunately. We hate it had to be them. But the beauty of this being a weekly “reward” is that next week offers a chance for redemption at all times. Remember that.

Now on to the losers!

Courtesy of Ford

THAT Character From Power – If you know you know…but we won’t spoil it

Serena Williams catsuit at French Open (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The French Open – How dare they try to tell Serena Freaking Williams what to wear? Really? They better be happy she even agrees to show up anymore.

(Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Y’all President – Just because.

Courtesy of Evelyn Lozada

Evelyn Lozada – Fans of #BBW have been mad at her all season and it’s only been made worse by her nasty, racist rant that has folks begging for her to get removed.



Image via Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Cardi B – We love Cardi but that Coretta Scott King spoof video that resurfaced? The WORST of looks. Please before you do some dumb sketch comedy show think “would I want the world to see this if I suddenly became the most famous musician in the world?”

lebron the shop racism

Charlie Ans / SplashNews.com

Jason Whitlock – This milk dud head a$$ sellout got mad that LeBron James said N**** on TV and threw a fit, only to get reminded that zero black people have any positive thoughts about him. Ever.

    (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

    Teairra Mari – Her boo? Turns out he was hiding a whole a$$ wife and family. Damn, we want better for her.

    Kanye West Arriving At Jimmy Kimmel Live In Los Angeles

    SplashNews.com

    Kanye West – He came back from the hiatus of a bad album and a MAGA freak out only to give a half-a$$ed apology that nobody cared about. Plus, he dropped a song that he needs to pick back up and try again.

    Rapper Azealia Banks arrives at the security check point at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, New York, USA.

    SplashNews.com

    Azealia Banks – Whoo, buddy. Her appearance on Wild N’ Out is one of the most cringeworthy moments in all of TV. She got clowned to hell and back and it was awkward, sad, painful and brutal. Plus that song? Yikes.

    Doja Cat canceled for homophobia

    (Photo by Keipher McKennie/WireImage)

    Doja Cat – Man. Life comes at you fast as hell. Doja was the queen of the world but she really threw it all away by letting the world know her homophobic ways. All she had to do was sit there and eat her grass. Way to fumble the bag.

