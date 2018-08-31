Seven Days Of Fail: BOSSIP Presents The 10 Biggest Losers Of The Week Vol. 3

1 of 11 ❯ ❮

The Biggest Losers Of The Week It’s another Friday, so you know what that means: it’s time to highlight (lowlight?) some of the biggest losers of the week. Good news: it’s not Nicki Minaj this week! Celebrate! In fact, she kept a relatively low profile and didn’t even crack the list. However, there are a few faves who did, unfortunately. We hate it had to be them. But the beauty of this being a weekly “reward” is that next week offers a chance for redemption at all times. Remember that. Now on to the losers!

THAT Character From Power – If you know you know…but we won’t spoil it

The French Open – How dare they try to tell Serena Freaking Williams what to wear? Really? They better be happy she even agrees to show up anymore.

Y’all President – Just because.

Evelyn Lozada – Fans of #BBW have been mad at her all season and it’s only been made worse by her nasty, racist rant that has folks begging for her to get removed.

Cardi B – We love Cardi but that Coretta Scott King spoof video that resurfaced? The WORST of looks. Please before you do some dumb sketch comedy show think “would I want the world to see this if I suddenly became the most famous musician in the world?”

Jason Whitlock – This milk dud head a$$ sellout got mad that LeBron James said N**** on TV and threw a fit, only to get reminded that zero black people have any positive thoughts about him. Ever.

Teairra Mari – Her boo? Turns out he was hiding a whole a$$ wife and family. Damn, we want better for her.

Kanye West – He came back from the hiatus of a bad album and a MAGA freak out only to give a half-a$$ed apology that nobody cared about. Plus, he dropped a song that he needs to pick back up and try again.

Azealia Banks – Whoo, buddy. Her appearance on Wild N’ Out is one of the most cringeworthy moments in all of TV. She got clowned to hell and back and it was awkward, sad, painful and brutal. Plus that song? Yikes.