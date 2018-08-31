Bow Wow Has A Violent Meltdown On The Set Of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop ATL,’ Attacks Production And Wrecks Equipment

Bow Wow Has Violent Outburst On #GUHHATL Set

Bow Wow apparently let his emotions get the best of him in the worst way while shooting a scene for Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta this evening.

Production sources tell TMZ that Shad snapped and flew into a fit of rage while shooting at a party for the reality show at the Westside Cultural Arts Center in Atlanta. No one was sure what tipped him off, and his violent mood swing appeared to come out of nowhere.

The former child star supposedly began trashing set equipment and smashed three cameras, attacking any crew members or security guards who tried to step in and stop the destruction.

Police were called to the scene, but it remains unclear if any arrests were made.

SMH! Bow Wow has been getting progressively more angry and stressed these days, so it’s unfortunate to see him going further down the spiral.

Getty/WENN