Naturi Naughton Claps Back At 50 Cent’s Claims That His Character Kanan Smashed Her Character Tasha Once Upon A Time

Naturi Naughton Shuts Down 50 Cent “Power” Rumors

Power fans are still reeling from THAT unexpected character death last Sunday. Now, it seems that Kanan is reaching out from beyond the grave to keep kicking isht up — via 50 Cent’s Instagram account, of course.

Power fans have likely seen the internet speculation swirling that Kanan and Tasha had a “thing” once upon a time, and even going so far as to suggest that Tariq and Raina may even be his kids, and not Ghost’s.

Either way, the showrunner already shot this down emphatically, acknowledging that Kanan was definitely attracted but noting that NOTHING went down:

Love that people are this invested! This is NOT TRUE AT ALL, but Kanan has always been attracted to Tasha (we get into that next episode!) But can we end this, for real? Tariq and Raina were TWINS. They are Ghost's kids. https://t.co/NnRlqiOnkn — Courtney A. Kemp (@CourtneyKemp) July 12, 2018

She's already explained Tasha's tension around Kanan. 3 Seasons ago. Remember she wrote the show and Kanan smashing Tasha was not in the script. pic.twitter.com/JBi6PTiaR2 — PowerTV_Answers (@Power_Answers) July 12, 2018

But you know folks ain’t trying to hear that…and 50 Cent is one of them:

Welp…Naturi had to come back and bring 50 back down to earth about Kanan’s lack of Tasha’s cookies:

Hey, regardless of what the showrunners tell you, folks clearly will believe whatever suits them! Did you think Kanan and Tasha had a thing?

