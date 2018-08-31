Yikes: You’ll Never Guess Which “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” Cast Member Is Wanted — In Connection With A Double MURDER!

Karen King’s Son “Sas” Wanted By Atlanta Police

According to local Atlanta news, the rapper Sas who appeared on “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” with his mother Karen King is a WANTED man right now.

Police are looking question Lyndon Akhil Smith aka Sas, because they believe he’s a witness to a murder investigation where two people killed each other in a shoot out! According to reports, the deadly shooting happened Monday night on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers responded to a reported shooting and found a victim who had been shot in the head in a parking lot. That man was taken to Grady Hospital, where he later died.

Soon after that, other officers investigated a crash at a nearby ramp onto I-285. The driver of the vehicle involved in the wreck had also been shot. The driver died from his injuries. Police believe both of these deaths are connected to the parking lot where the first man was found.

Right now, there is a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the shooting.

No word yet on if Sas plans to turn himself in. Yikes. Thoughts?