Good Lordt! Draya Michele Sets That Mommy Bawwwdy Out And Kicks It With Kylie

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 2

Sporty + Baby #SpiceUpYourLife

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele)

Draya Michele Shows Off Stunning Body At Fashion Parties

Draya Michele has been showing out this week, but it’s alright with us. Earlier this week she posted up with Kylie Jenner on the gram. Then Thursday night she stepped out for a Karl Lagerfeld launch event rocking a lil bustier and some cake revealing leggings.

@karllagerfeld launch party @revolve

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele)

Her IG pic doesn’t even show the goods but the paparazzi shots — WHEW lawd.

Draya Michelle REVOLVE store on Melrose in Los Angeles, CA.

SplashNews

That thang!

Draya Michelle REVOLVE store on Melrose in Los Angeles, CA.

SplashNews

KILLING the game right now.

Draya wasn’t the only famous face at the REVOLVE store party either. EJ’s lil sis Elisa Johnson came through drippin too.

Elisa Johnson Revolve

SplashNews

More photos of both ladies on the flip.

I'm attending. Not showing. 😉

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele)

Oh and designers get your invites ready…

