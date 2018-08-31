Good Lordt! Draya Michele Sets That Mommy Bawwwdy Out And Kicks It With Kylie
- By Bossip Staff
Draya Michele Shows Off Stunning Body At Fashion Parties
Draya Michele has been showing out this week, but it’s alright with us. Earlier this week she posted up with Kylie Jenner on the gram. Then Thursday night she stepped out for a Karl Lagerfeld launch event rocking a lil bustier and some cake revealing leggings.
Her IG pic doesn’t even show the goods but the paparazzi shots — WHEW lawd.
That thang!
KILLING the game right now.
Draya wasn’t the only famous face at the REVOLVE store party either. EJ’s lil sis Elisa Johnson came through drippin too.
More photos of both ladies on the flip.
Oh and designers get your invites ready…