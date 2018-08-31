Who Looked More Bangin’ At The BMI Awards?

2018 BMI Awards Photos

The 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards brought out some of music’s biggest and brightest to honor an icon. The awards show held at Atlanta’s Woodruff Arts Center paid homage to Janet Jackson with the BMI Icon Award.

And before Ms. Jackson if you’re nasty got her just due, her tributers walked the red carpet.

Teyana Taylor who paid tribute to Janet with “I Get So Lonely” showed off her new citrus-orange tresses…

and a black leather rocking Normani walked the carpet before SLAYING a tribute performance of “Pleasure Principle.”

Janet was also tributed by H.E.R. who performed “Any Time Any Place” while a signature purple rocking Justine Skye , paid homage to Ms. Jackson with “Let’s Wait Awhile.”

Keri Hilson was also on hand…

as well as Keisha Knight Pulliam…

and Mona Scott Young.

RHOA stars NeNe Leakes and Marlo Hampton also posed for a picture with Jussee Smollett…

and Janet herself was seen looking regal while accepting her award.

Hit the flip for more BMI Awards photos.