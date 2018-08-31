Wait, What? Minnesota House Candidate Kyle Greene Wants You To Vote For Him To Be You “Ni**er”
Kyle Greene Uses N-Word In Political Campaign Ad
Kyle Greene wants to be your ni**er. Not your ni**a. Kyle SPECIFICALLY wants to be your ni**er. Well, not YOURS per se, but the people of Minnesota’s.
Kyle Greene is a Black man who is running for a state House seat in The North Star state and he’s currently running an ad that is, well, racist?
Kyle says he used the slur with the hard -er because he wants people to focus on “the real issues at hand”. Whatever the f**k that means.
Here’s what he told the Minnesota Star-Tribune:
“We need to unify as a society, and we need to stop dealing with trivial matters,” Greene told the Tribune.
Green said the N-word “is part of the American history, regardless of the race,” adding, “It’s part of my history being African-American, white and Cherokee Indian.”
How exactly does this unify anybody?!? SMFH.