Wait, What? Minnesota House Candidate Kyle Greene Wants You To Vote For Him To Be You “Ni**er”

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Kyle Greene Uses N-Word In Political Campaign Ad

Kyle Greene wants to be your ni**er. Not your ni**a. Kyle SPECIFICALLY wants to be your ni**er. Well, not YOURS per se, but the people of Minnesota’s.

Kyle Greene is a Black man who is running for a state House seat in The North Star state and he’s currently running an ad that is, well, racist?

Kyle says he used the slur with the hard -er because he wants people to focus on “the real issues at hand”. Whatever the f**k that means.

Here’s what he told the Minnesota Star-Tribune:

“We need to unify as a society, and we need to stop dealing with trivial matters,” Greene told the Tribune.

Green said the N-word “is part of the American history, regardless of the race,” adding, “It’s part of my history being African-American, white and Cherokee Indian.”

How exactly does this unify anybody?!? SMFH.

Categories: Bolitics, News, Race Matters

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus