Wait, What? Minnesota House Candidate Kyle Greene Wants You To Vote For Him To Be You “Ni**er”

Kyle Greene Uses N-Word In Political Campaign Ad

Kyle Greene wants to be your ni**er. Not your ni**a. Kyle SPECIFICALLY wants to be your ni**er. Well, not YOURS per se, but the people of Minnesota’s.

Kyle Greene is a Black man who is running for a state House seat in The North Star state and he’s currently running an ad that is, well, racist?

Kyle Greene, who is running for the Minnesota House as an independent, has released a campaign video in which he uses a racial slur.

“I want to be your state representative, I want to be your public servant and I want to be your n**ga.”

Kyle says he used the slur with the hard -er because he wants people to focus on “the real issues at hand”. Whatever the f**k that means.

Here’s what he told the Minnesota Star-Tribune:

“We need to unify as a society, and we need to stop dealing with trivial matters,” Greene told the Tribune. Green said the N-word “is part of the American history, regardless of the race,” adding, “It’s part of my history being African-American, white and Cherokee Indian.”

How exactly does this unify anybody?!? SMFH.