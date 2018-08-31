Politically Charged Papi: Drake Calls Donald Trump A “F***ing Idiot” At Brooklyn Tour Stop

Drake Shows His Disdain For Donald Trump Onstage

Drake isn’t exactly known for expressing any of his political opinions, but seeing as he’s taking any chance he can get to go against everything Kanye West is doing, he’s getting into politics for the time being.

As he was wrapping up his performance of “God’s Plan” at the Barclays Center, Drizzy began thanking his fans for their support and continued to discuss the current political climate in the country. “Right now, I feel like we’re all living in a country where they try and tell us… that we’re living in divided country,” the Canadian said. “And we’re listening to this f***ing idiot that’s in office. We’re listening to this idiot in office that’s trying to tell us something is going on,” he continued, clearly taking shots at Trump.

“And meanwhile, right here in Brooklyn, we got 16,000 people from all races and all places and all we doin’ is just sitting here enjoying ourselves, listening to music. So, I wanna tell you from the bottom of my heart, I’m proud of you because no matter how they tell us the world is goin’, this is how the fucking world is supposed to work.” Drake told the crowd.

Though this might not have been a direct shot at Kanye–who apologized for his MAGA hat and slavery comments recently–Aubrey is definitely paying attention to his every move, so it wouldn’t be surprising if this was a sly response to win over the people still upset at Ye.

The Aubrey and The Three Migos Tour continues tonight with two more shows in Brooklyn before Drake and his pals the Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff head to Montreal. The four of them will continue touring through November 17, wrapping up in Atlanta.

Take a peep at Drake’s rant aimed at Trump below.