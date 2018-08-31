Fair Or Foul? Kandi Reportedly Bought Riley’s $100K Porsche Without Telling Her Hubby Todd

Did Kandi Buy Riley’s 16th Birthday Present Without Consulting Todd Tucker?

Rumors are swirling that there’s some marital strife going on between Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.

As previously reported Kandi celebrated her daughter Riley’s milestone 16th birthday by buying her a $100,000 Porsche.

According to RadarOnline however, the gift is causing problems because Todd “hit the roof” after learning that Kandi dropped 6-figures on a car.

A source reportedly told the site that Todd felt the car was too flashy and pricey for the teenager’s very first car and a “nasty and heated argument ensued.”

Todd also allegedly suggested something more affordable; a Honda Civic.

“Todd told Kandi she’s spoiling Riley and preferred she get a Honda Civic as her first car,” the insider continued. “Kandi basically told Todd to mind his own damn business and that it’s her own money that she’s using to spoil her daughter.”

Ooop!

Fans are coming to Kandi’s defense and they think she has to right to buy her child a gift with her own money if she very well pleases.

Riley is Kandi’s daughter and if she wants to buy her a 100K car with HER money, she doesn’t have to consult anyone but her damn bank about it! pic.twitter.com/CvT4i1J2G3 — RJ Gunner | The Chase (@rjgunnermusic) August 30, 2018

Kandi’s money. Kandi’s daughter. Kandi’s house. Tod will be okay. https://t.co/qZq190FZ1R — Vee's Wine Glass (@LowKeyVee_) August 30, 2018

Do YOU think Todd was big mad about Riley Burruss’ gift???