Yikes: Eminem Uses Gay Slur Against Tyler The Creator & Threatens Joe Budden On New Album

And A Bunch Of Other Rappers Get Called Out Too

This is definitely the year rappers are getting things off their chest.

First it was Drake and Pusha T, then Nicki Minaj had something to say about everybody, and now Eminem is coming for heads on his surprise album Kamikaze.

On “Fall” Eminem takes jabs at Tyler the Creator, who’s criticized him in the past, with the lines “Tyler create nothing, I see why you called yourself a fa**ot, bit**. It’s not just ’cause you lack attention. It’s ’cause you worship D12’s balls, you’re sacrilegious. If you’re gonna critique me, you better at least be as good or better. Get Earl the hooded sweater, whatever his name is, to help you put together some words, more than just two letters.”

Joe Budden also wasn’t safe from Em’s rhymes since the rapper turned media personality also criticized Eminem in the past. On “Fall,” Slim Shady raps “Somebody tell Budden before I snap. He better fasten it or have his body bag get zipped. The closest thing he’s had to hits is smacking b*tches.”

Eesh.

The White rage didn’t stop there. On “Kamikaze” he also had bars that can be read as subliminal shots at Drake and even Chance the Rapper. “Put me on a track, I go cray on it like a color book. You got some views, but you’re still below me. Mine are higher so when you compare our views you get overlooked. And I don’t say a hook unless I wrote the hook.”

Something must be in the water this season. On the album, Eminem went on to name drop everyone from Lord Jamar, to Machine Gun Kelly, to Lil Yachty, to Lil Pump and Lil Xan, saying the last two imitate Lil Wayne.

And surprise, surprise, he’s not a fan of “mumble rappers” in general. “I heard your mumbling but it’s jumbled in mumbo-jumbo,” he raps on “The Ringer.” He continued, “The era that I’m from will pummel you. That’s what it’s comin’ to. What the fuck are you gonna do, where you runnin’ to?”

What do you think?

Is all this name dropping a call for attention for the sake of sells or is Eminem speaking from the heart?

We’ll keep you updated if any adversaries respond!