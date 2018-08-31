Elsewhere In The World: Hong Kong University Professor Accused Of Murdering Wife And Stuffing Her Body In A Suitcase

Professor Accused Of Stuffing Wife’s Body In A Suitcase

A professor at the University of Hong Kong was charged with murder on Wednesday, after the body of his wife was found stuffed inside of a suitcase at his office, according to the police.

The arrest of the professor (whose name was not released by the police) comes directly on the heels of another Hong Kong professor was accused of killing his wife and daughter with a carbon monoxide-filled yoga ball.

In this brand new case, security footage shows the suspect hauling a box–apparently with his wife’s remains–out of a student dormitory, where he lived as a faculty warden with both his wife and children, the police reported. The professor filed a missing persons report more than a week before, alleging that his wife had gone missing the morning of August 17 after a family dispute the night prior. The police grew suspicious of his claims when they did not find any footage of his wife leaving their building.

On Tuesday morning, the professor sent an email to students at the residence hall, apologizing for the presence of police officers. “They are here to investigate a missing person case involving my family,” he wrote. “There is nothing to worry about among the students.”

Later that evening, the police raided the professor’s office at the University of Hong Kong. When they opened the wooden box, they found a suitcase that contained what they believed to be his wife’s body.

“There was blood seeping out of the suitcase,” Law Kwok-hoi, a police superintendent, said at a briefing on Tuesday. The body had begun to smell and an electrical wire was tied around her neck, he said. The police believe the victim was strangled, and an autopsy was planned to officially determine the cause of her death. The police said on Wednesday night that he was charged with one count of murder.

This arrest came a week after the start of the murder trial of Dr. Khaw Kim-sun, who was accused of killing his wife and daughter with a yoga ball filled with carbon monoxide. Testimony is still being heard in that case.