For Your Viewing Pleasure: $toop Lauren Feat. Leigh Paris “2RECKLESS” [VIDEO]

$toop Lauren Pays Homage To Virgil Abloh In “2RECKLESS” Video

Coming off his latest single “BOSSTALK,” upcoming Harlem by way of Atlanta Artist, $toop Lauren aims to calm down by being 2RECKLESS in his latest video. $toop is looking to change the game in a major way by first paying homage to one of the greatest fashion designers of our time, Virgil Abloh, all the while still delivering a cultural anthem. Peep the video below:

2RECKLESS was produced by Slade Tha Monsta and Ron Oilers. $toop’s debut EP “Monsta Oil” is anticipated to drop in late September. Follow $toop Lauren on social media for updates on the project and upcoming tour.

Instagram : @stooplauren1

Twitter : @stooplauren1