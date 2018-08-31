New Music: ATL’s SahBabii Shares New Mixtape “Squidtastic”

Returning with his first full-length since 2017’s popular S.A.N.D.A.S., SahBabii shares Squidtastic, his wavy new mixtape. With production courtesy of his brother T3, among others, Squidtastic is a collection of sonic worlds, from the liquid metal churn of “Behind Da Scenes,” to Latin guitars on “Army,” to laid-back Neosoul on “Sunny Days.” SahBabii levels up his songwriting ability on the new mixtape, nearing the rarified territory of mentors like 21 Savage and Young Thug.

Blending influences from all over the rap spectrum into a signature concoction, SahBabii is one of the most respected young emcees in the ATL scene. After releasing mixtapes in 2013 and 2015, the trap game finally caught up to SahBabii in 2017, when he released “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick,” featuring fellow ATL upstart Loso Loaded. Catching fire with hip-hop’s modern royalty, including Drake, who posted about the song on social media, and T-Pain, Fetty Wap, and Wiz Khalifa, who recorded remixes. With over 48 million views on YouTube and 29 million plays on Spotify, “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick” was one of the biggest sleeper hits of the year. Since “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick,” SahBabii has grown into one of ATL’s stalwarts, releasing the mixtape S.A.N.D.A.S. in summer 2017, scoring a sync on season 2 of FX’s Atlanta with “Marsupial Superstars,” and scoring a follow-up hit with “Outstanding,” featuring 21 Savage, which has over 7 million plays on Spotify and landed on the service’s Rap Caviar playlist.

