Cooler Than A Polar Bear’s Toenails: This Andre 3000 Fan Had An Amazing Encounter With The Outkast Rapper

André 3000 Fan Shares Remarkable Story About Running Into Him

There’s a heartwarming André 3000 story circulating the internet right now about an Outkast fan named Tiana who just happened to bump into the Atlanta rapper Thursday while strolling the streets of Soho. At the time of the encounter Tiana was wearing a t-shirt with Dre (born Andre Benjamin) plastered on it wearing one of his famous costumes from his 2014 live show run that read “across cultures darker people suffer most. why?” Tiana said Benajamin was just as excited to see her (and her shirt) as she was to see him and that he snapped several photos of her and also obliged her request for a picture. Sounds like a dope experience, riiiight?

Tiana shared her story on Twitter and got retweeted nearly 30K times on the platform while being favorited over 188K times! Crazy right.

Peep the thread below:

walking down a silent block in Soho – Andre 3k (my mf hero) walks out of a coffee shop as I’m passing. “Oh my God you’re on my shirt rn.” He was acting just as hype as me, which maximized my level of happiness/excitement x10000. What a good day. pic.twitter.com/ICHTng8b8z — TIANA (@itsTiana) August 29, 2018

If you missed some of the tweets, Tiana dug up old messages from 2014 where she stans Dre during one of their tour stops from that year. It’s really sweet stuff. Funny enough Andre is wearing a t-shirt bearing Anita Baker’s face in the photo with Tiana — just goes to show he can relate riiiight?