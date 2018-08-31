Mile High Freaks: Tommie Lee’s Fashion Bae Ian Connor Seen Licking In Between Her Toes On A Flight… [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Tommie Lee and Ian Connor Dating, seen in Paris.

(Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Ian Connor Licks Tommies Toes On A Plane

Tommie Lee and Ian Connor are still going strong…

Earlier this week, the LHHATL rapper posted snaps of herself and her rumored boyfriend Ian Connor on board a flight. In the first shot, the pair shared a sweater, equipped with two neck openings and only two arm holes….

Don’t they look…close?

But, the affection didn’t stopped there. Tommie recorded Ian giving her feet a wet willy while they sat in their seats. Hit the flip to see ian suck on Tommie’s toes.

#ianconnor love sucking on #tommie ‘s toes lol #lhhatl

A post shared by Female Entertainers (@femalemusicmayhem) on

Ummm, okayyyy! And these are definitely Tommies toes. Peep her pedicure below.

