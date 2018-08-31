J.R. Smith Turns Himself In To NYPD For Last Month’s Altercation With A Fan

J.R. Smith Surrenders To Police For Fan Altercation

J.R. Smith has turned himself into police in New York, and has since been charged with a crime, according to reports from TMZ Sports.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player’s surrender and charge stem from a July incident where he allegedly threw a fan’s cell phone. Smith was being investigated for allegedly stealing a cell phone from a person outside of The Park (a restaurant in Chelsea). Officials believe that J.R. threw the phone into a nearby construction zone, damaging the item.

Now, it looks like Smith appeared at an NYPD station in Chelsea early Friday morning, where he was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and issued a desk appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.

Smith’s attorney, Alex Spiro, told TMZ, “This is nonsense, and we aren’t responding to nonsense. He was issued a ticket.”