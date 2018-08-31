Cold: Waitress Uses Couple’s Wedding Hashtag To Reveal “Affair” With Groom

No Mercy.

One grimy waitress had zero cares to give when she decided to air out a betrothed man’s dirty laundry hours before his wedding.

According to Page Six, trust-funder Cory Perlson was about to get hitched to Brianna Ehland, a Tump Organization executive.

But Las Vegas bottle waitress Mayra Angel was ready to cancel all of that.

Angel allegedly launched an Instagram account featuring photographs that prove she had an affair with Perlson months before his wedding day.

She posted the pics on the account @a.summer.affair.

Smh…cold.

The images went up hours before the ceremony and she used the couple’s wedding hashtag on her posts and even marked them with the geotag of the wedding venue in Long Island.

The pictures have since been removed from IG and surprisingly the wedding went on as planned. But this doesn’t mean the Perlsons had forgiveness in their hearts.

Perlson’s attorney, John Jones, says Person filed for a restraining order against Angel and he’s also pursuing criminal charges. Sources told Page Six, Perlson and Angel met around three months ago and they’ve only met three times.

Perlson denies they had a sexual relationship, but this doesn’t explain the tattoo Angel has on her rib cage of Perlson’s initials.

Eesh.

Clearly, the relationship meant more to Angel.

She maintains her claims against Perlson despite his denial. “I have not done anything illegal whatsoever,” she said. “Nothing I have said has been false information, nor did I try to extort Cory at any point.” Angel says she didn’t try to contact Perlson nor Ehland.

Perlson is the son of Gary Perlson, who made a ton of money doing laundry for extravagant hotels like the Waldorf Astoria. Considering he just married someone who’s worked for Trump, surely they’ll have all the tools necessary to fight Angel.

But she definitely left her mark in the land of petty.