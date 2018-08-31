Cops Kill People: ER Actress Vanessa Marquez Shot Dead By Police After Brandishing BB Gun

Vanessa Marquez Killed By Police

Vanessa Marquez of ER fame was gunned down by police in South Pasadena today according to TMZ.

The actress’s landlord called the police expressing concern for Vanessa’s mental health. Upon arrival it is reported that she became very combative with the officers. She also waved around what cops believed was a semi-automatic pistol, subsequently, she was shot in the chest.

That object was revealed to be a BB gun.

Marquez was suffering from an eating disorder and seizures and it is believed to have been mid-seizure when she was killed.

Vanessa was booted from ER after three years (1994-1997) and blamed George Clooney for running her out of Hollyweird.

Rest in peace.