Gladys Knight Reveals She Also Has Pancreatic Cancer At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Gladys Knight Reveals Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

In painfully sad news, Gladys Knight is revealing a shocking diagnosis. While at Aretha Franklin’s funeral, the soul legend told reporters that she too suffers from pancreatic cancer, the same disease that The Queen of Soul passed away from.

The news was told to WDIV (Channel 4) by Knight herself.

“We shared the fact that we have the same disease,” said Knight.

It was unclear how long ago Knight was diagnosed with cancer. According to Detroit News who spoke with Dr. Otis Brawley, Chief medical officer for the American Cancer Society, only 20 percent of those diagnosed with the disease live beyond one year, while only 7 percent survive five years after being diagnosed.

Gladys told Roland Martin today that she felt tremendously sad over losing her “sister” Aretha.

This is very tough for Gladys Knight. We talked before the funeral started. She’s taking this loss hard. “My sister is gone.” Folks forget these women Came up in the music game together and it was NOT easy. She is 74. Aretha was 76. #ArethaFranklinHomegoing — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) August 31, 2018

