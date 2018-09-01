Ooop! Joseline Hernandez Sends Well Wishes To ‘Wannabe’ Cardi B & Responds To Stevie J’s Claims That She’s Jealous

Joseline Hernandez Speaks On Cardi B, Stevie J on “Bossip”

The Puerto Rican Princess didn’t hold back during her appearance on Bossip and a certain bloody-shoed emcee got caught in her crosshairs. Joseline Hernandez made her return to TV this week on our WE tv show and weighed in on hot topics with the cast.

Things got especially interesting however when she was asked about that story about Cardi (and her husband Offset) flaunting her 6-week post baby Kulture baaawdy. Before congratulating Cardi on her new baby and blasting people mad that a new mom’s excited about her snapback, Joseline sent some not so subtle shade Cardi’s way;

“I don’t focus on the wannabes,” said Joseline.

Not only that, when we asked her if Stevie J lied about her being jealous of Belcalis, she said that she’s never been envious of anyone and urged people to stop listening to the man who denied fathering her daughter Bonnie Bella.

“I’ve never been jealous of anyone,” said Joseline. “Everyone knows that my baby daddy denied my daughter. A person that denies a 99.9% bloodline, how dare you believe them!”

Ooop!

You can see more Joseline next Thursday at 10/9 c on Bossip on WE tv!