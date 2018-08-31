Rising Star TeaMarrr Wants Sex With No Strings Attached In Her New Music Video ‘One Job’
- By Bossip Staff
When The D Is Enough
TeaMarrr is definitely one artist to watch out for with her uncensored and unique style of music.
The Boston-born, Los Angeles-based artist released her “One Job” lyric video on Friday and it’s definitely for the fellas who get caught up in their feelings when some ladies just want the D.
Check out the doll-filled clip for yourself below, and be sure to check out TeaMarrr on streaming where her 2017 EP Thanks for the Chapstick is still making waves!