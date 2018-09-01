Jesus Take The Wheel: Pastor From Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Blasted For Allegedly Groping Ariana Grande On Stage

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Republic Records)

Bishop Charles Ellis III Accused Of Groping Ariana Grande At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

The pastor at Aretha Franklin’s funeral decided to add a lil’ extra to the “church hug” he had with superstar singer Ariana Grande on Friday afternoon.

Bishop Charles Ellis III is seen with his hand wrapped tightly around Grande’s side and seems to be groping her and squeezing a little too tight. The incident took place on stage immediately after Grande’s tribute performance to the late Queen of Soul at her funeral service.

 

 

The pastor shared a brief joke and laugh while embracing Grande. Although his intentions seemed harmless, many of Grande’s fans took to social media to call out the uncomfortable exchange and put the pastor on blast for being too close for comfort.

 

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1665193/bishop-charles-ellis-iii-accused-of-groping-ariana-grande-at-aretha-franklins-funeral/
Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus