Jesus Take The Wheel: Pastor From Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Blasted For Allegedly Groping Ariana Grande On Stage
The pastor at Aretha Franklin’s funeral decided to add a lil’ extra to the “church hug” he had with superstar singer Ariana Grande on Friday afternoon.
Bishop Charles Ellis III is seen with his hand wrapped tightly around Grande’s side and seems to be groping her and squeezing a little too tight. The incident took place on stage immediately after Grande’s tribute performance to the late Queen of Soul at her funeral service.
She is pulling away from him the whole time. #Repost @thegaywhostrayed with @get_repost ・・・ This makes my blood boil with the rage of a thousand Hillary Clintons on election night. We have to make this go VIRAL. This man needs to be taken down. I thought Bill's actions were the worst of the day, but there is no topping this. Flat out abuse in plain sight. And a pastor, no less… AT A FUNERAL nationally televised.
The pastor shared a brief joke and laugh while embracing Grande. Although his intentions seemed harmless, many of Grande’s fans took to social media to call out the uncomfortable exchange and put the pastor on blast for being too close for comfort.