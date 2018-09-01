Forget The Strap: T-Pain Detained At Atlanta Airport After Gun Was Discovered In His Carry-On Bag

T-Pain Detained At Atlanta Airport After Gun Was Discovered In His Carry-On

Grammy Award-winning Rapper-Turnt-Sanger T-Pain was detained by Atlanta police at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after he tried going through a security checkpoint with a gun in his carry-on bag.

Reports say the gun was found in a backpack belonging to T-Pain, but was being carried by his bodyguard, Carlos Aleili Flores at the time of the incident. T-Pain and Flores were allegedly then taken to the airport police precinct while officers investigated further. Teddy Pain (real name Rashad Najm) confirmed owning the gun, provided a valid permit to carry and the weapon was returned to him with no charges have been filed at the moment.

But T-Pain still may be facing charges coming later for possession of a weapon at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.