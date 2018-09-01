Mayonnaise Malarkey: Machine Gun Kelly Disses G-Eazy And Claims He Was Smashing Halsey’s Hams To Smithereens

Machine Gun Kelly Hints At Having Relations With G-Eazy’s Ex-Girlfriend Halsey

The tension between white rappers G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly is heating up as both rappers trade jabs at each other over social media and diss tracks. Earlier this week MGK stopped by Funk Flex’s Hot 97 radio show to chop it up and before leaving he dropped a freestyle taking shots at G-Eazy claiming that he stole his style and even going as far as saying that he slept with G-Eazy’s on again-off again girlfriend Halsey.

