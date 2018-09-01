Where Was Derek Fisher Tho? Gloria Govan Arrested For Felony Child Endangerment After Fight With Matt Barnes

Gloria Govan Arrested For Felony Child Endangerment

Even though Gloria Govan and ex-husband Matt Barnes have moved on to other people, the drama between them hasn’t ceased.

Gloria was arrested on Friday for felony child endangerment after a wild fight between her and Matt, which put their children at risk. TMZ reports:

Gloria’s kids were at their school Friday, about to get out for the day, and ex-husband Matt Barnes was scheduled to pick them up. We’re told according to their child custody agreement, Matt had custody for the long, Labor Day weekend. Our sources say at 2:55 PM — 5 minutes before school let out — Gloria arrived to get the twin boys. She got the children in her car and that’s when Matt showed up and told her it was his weekend for the kids. We’re told Matt told the kids to get out of Gloria’s car and into his. It appears the kids followed Matt’s instructions, because we’re told Gloria then flew into a rage, tried to follow Matt’s car, screaming and cussing. Our sources say she then blocked Matt’s car with the kids inside, and that’s when someone called 911.

After police put Gloria in cuffs for child endangerment and violating a court order, they let Matt take the kids.

We wonder how Glo’s fiancé Derek Fisher is taking the news.