We Love A QUEEN: Funniest Tweets From Aretha Franklin’s Spectacular Homegoing Celebration
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 30
❯
❮
Hilarious Tweets From Aretha’s Unforgettable Funeral Service
Everyone’s still buzzing over Queen Aretha’s spectacular homegoing ceremony that had EVERYTHING: soul-stirring performances, dazzling tributes, stunning visuals, larger-than-life hats, A-list guests and some of the greatest, most powerful Black icons of our time. Whew, it was a moment–a true celebration of a LEGEND–that shut down the whole entire internet.
Peep alllll of the funniest tweets from Queen ‘Retha’s spectacular homegoing celebration (to laugh to keep from crying) on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images