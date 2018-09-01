Jesus Take The Novocaine: Georgia Woman Arrested After Posing As Dentist, Performing Procedures For 7 Years

Woman Arrested For Posing As Dentist For 7 Years

A woman in Georgia is facing felony charges after allegedly pretending to be a dentist for seven years, according to authorities.

Krista Szewczyk, who reportedly ran County Dental Providers in Marietta, allegedly pulled teeth, among other procedures, all without a license.The business described itself as “connecting affiliated dentists with patients” on its website.

In one case, Szewczyk, 47, allegedly extracted two teeth from a patient and the victim developed a “tennis ball-sized infection,” Dick Donovan, the district attorney for the Paulding Judicial Circuit, told People magazine.

“We had another guy that says he has to re-glue his crown every morning,” Donovan added.

The charges against Szewczyk include 40 counts of practicing without a license, forging prescriptions and insurance fraud.

On Facebook, she denied all the charges called the charges a “personal vendetta,” by an investigator working for the district attorney’s office. the Miami Herald reported.

The Marietta Police Department told InsideEdition they received calls from residents earlier this week claiming they were also victims of Szewczyk’s alleged fraud.

The department said the cases are being investigated and they are also considering charges.

Szewczyk has not yet entered a plea, and is currently free on bond.

Her attorney, Jimmy Berry, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.