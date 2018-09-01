Dat Bish Cray: 911 Dispatcher Shadily Questioned #BBQBeckys Sanity During “Emergency” Call

#BBQBecky Asked About Mental Health By 911 Operator

#BBQBecky will forever be immortalized, mocked and maligned for her racist reaction to seeing Black people cook at Lake Merritt in Oakland, California. Deservedly so.

However, it appears that we were not the first to mock the mayo-minded moo cow of a woman. The video of Jennifer Schulte calling the cops was a viral sensation, but we never got to hear what was being said on the other end of the phone, until today…

Audio of the phone call has been released and you can hear the eye-rolling 911 dispatcher question Jennifer’s mental health during her second call asking for the police to pull up. When asked about her race for identification purposes, Schulte lost it:

“My race doesn’t matter!” she claims during the call. “It does matter. How are we going to find you? Just any lady? Are you black or are you white?,” the frustrated dispatcher asks. “Have you ever been to John George?” the dispatcher asks a short time later. When Schulte says she doesn’t know what John George is, the dispatcher says, “It’s a mental facility.”

*chokes* listen for yourself below

Yes. Something IS wrong with #BBQBecky and she should be thoroughly *evaluated* by all the brothas and sistas in Oakland.