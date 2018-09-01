It’s DOLPHHH: Young Dolph Shares Release Date And Album Cover For ‘Role Model’

Young Dolph Gets Ready For Role Model Release

Young Dolph’s next project Role Model is almost here, and in anticipation for its release, the Memphis rapper has shared the cover art and a release date for the occasion.

Dolph dropped the artwork on Friday via Instagram. The post features a photo of the “100 Shots” rapper, decked out in chains, blowing smoke in the driver’s seat of a black drop top, parked next to a few neighborhood kids. “P.S. i use to be lil dude in da red shirt,” he wrote in the caption.

This new cover drops in conjunction with the album’s lead single, “Major.” The song features a verse from fellow Tennessee native Key Glock, who is signed to Dolph’s independent label, Paper Route Empire.

In recent weeks, Young Dolph has made a point to boast about his independence over signing away his life (and money) to a major label. He recently claimed on Instagram that he turned down a $22 million contract in order to preserve his freedom.”Bruh, for the last six months, I been havin’ a muthaf**kin’ 22 million dollar contract, debatin’ on should I do the deal or not,” he said. “F**k the $22 million.”

The caption for Dolph’s latest post revealed the Role Model cover, and includes the hashtag #FukThe22Million once again as an ode to the money he turned down for his independence. The album will be Dolph’s first since last October’s Thinking Out Loud. He also lreleased the N****s Get Shot Everyday EP in February–but it’s never too early for some nw music

The release of Role Models is set for September 21….are you excited?!