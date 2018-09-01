Lawyered Up: The Strip Club Workers Cardi B Allegedly Mollywopped Plan To Sue…And There’s A Plot Twist!

Angels NYC Bartenders Plan To Sue Cardi B

Remember when we told you that patrons of a NYC strip club saw Cardi B put her hands on a woman over Offest?

Well now, TMZ is confirming the story! Not only did they find out details of the fight, but they spoke to Baddie Gi AND her sister over the incident, getting new details.

According to Baddie Gi’s sister Jade, Cardi B has been threatening to harm her for months on instagram. JADE is the alleged “side piece” Cardi B is mad and at, but since she saw her sister Baddie Gi with her behind the bar, they BOTH were attacked with chairs and bottles!

The sisters are saying Cardi ordered her crew to throw bottles, chairs and fists at them while working behind the bar, causing “serious injuries that required medical attention.” Baddie Gi confirms she saw Cardi B throw “at least one bottle” during the altercation.

Now the girls have lawyered up, according to the report.

The women have lawyered up in a big way, hiring the uber prominent Joe Tacopina, who tells us he’s mulling over filing a lawsuit against Cardi and others. Tacopina also says both of his clients are going to file a police report and Cardi will be named.

Yikes! Get ready to pay up Cardi! Sounds like a pretty easy lawsuit to us. Oh and by the way, here are the sisters:

